Dr. Nadia Laack, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Laack works at Mayo Clinic - Rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

