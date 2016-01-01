Dr. Krupnikova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadia Krupnikova, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadia Krupnikova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Krupnikova works at
Locations
Williams Paul V MD1 Church St Ste 602, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 314-0691
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nadia Krupnikova, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1154404754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Krupnikova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krupnikova works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krupnikova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krupnikova.
