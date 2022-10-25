Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Naples Aesthetic Institute, Kiran Gill, MD6610 Willow Park Dr Ste 104, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kazim and her staff were excellent, always accommodating and professional! Surgery was great and went very smooth! I’m telling all my friends if you want the best go to the best!!!
About Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Opthalmic Facial Plastic
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Medical Center
- Howard University School of Medicine - M.D.
