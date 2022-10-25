See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (66)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kazim works at Naples Aesthetic Institute, Kiran Gill, MD in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blepharitis and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
10 (227)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Naples Aesthetic Institute, Kiran Gill, MD
    6610 Willow Park Dr Ste 104, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 596-8000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kazim?

    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr Kazim and her staff were excellent, always accommodating and professional! Surgery was great and went very smooth! I’m telling all my friends if you want the best go to the best!!!
    Debbi T — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kazim to family and friends

    Dr. Kazim's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kazim

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD.

    About Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750338786
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Opthalmic Facial Plastic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Howard University School of Medicine - M.D.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazim works at Naples Aesthetic Institute, Kiran Gill, MD in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kazim’s profile.

    Dr. Kazim has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Blepharitis and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nadia Kazim, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.