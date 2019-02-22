Overview

Dr. Nadia Iqbal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.