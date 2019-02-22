Dr. Nadia Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadia Iqbal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1700 ROMANO PARK LN, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-4329
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding experience. I've been seeing her for close to 2 years. She's smart, knowledgeable and caring. She's the best and I've seen many nephrologists
About Dr. Nadia Iqbal, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1023214202
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- The Aga Khan University
