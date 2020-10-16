Overview

Dr. Nadia Haque, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Haque works at Bootin and Savrick Pediatric Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.