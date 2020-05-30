Dr. Nadia Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Hameed, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadia Hameed, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Hameed works at
Locations
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care1231 116th Ave NE Ste 400, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 289-3100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hameed?
She goes fast. I like it. Specific information to the point. Very pleasant to deal with and there is some humor underneath it all. You better be paying attention
About Dr. Nadia Hameed, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1710145636
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.
