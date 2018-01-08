Dr. Bening has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadia Bening, MD
Dr. Nadia Bening, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Anew Era Tms & Psychiatry of Dallas PA17480 Dallas Pkwy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75287
Shelly Cox Lcsw6611 River Place Blvd Ste 203, Austin, TX 78730
1715 S Capital Of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX 78746
2006 S Bagdad Rd Ste 180, Leander, TX 78641
Experience & Treatment Frequency
MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bening has no doubt been the best doctor to me. I moved to Austin about a year and a half ago and have been going to her since. She's amazing and so kind hearted. I trust her 100%! Definitely recommend her!
Education & Certifications
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
