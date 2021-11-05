Dr. Nadia Barghouthi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barghouthi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Barghouthi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadia Barghouthi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Barghouthi works at
Locations
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-1964
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and very helpful
About Dr. Nadia Barghouthi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1326433798
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Barghouthi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barghouthi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barghouthi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barghouthi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barghouthi.
