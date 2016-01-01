Dr. Nadia Awad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadia Awad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadia Awad, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They completed their fellowship with Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
Locations
Einstein Vascular Surgery at Plymouth Meeting633 W Germantown Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (484) 622-7920
Einstein Vascular - Philadelphia5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6178
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6178
Einstein Center One9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 456-6178
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nadia Awad, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1205065695
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Awad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awad has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Awad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awad.
