Dr. Nadia Amin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.