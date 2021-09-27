See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Malvern, PA
Dr. Nadia Ali, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nadia Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    101 Lindenwood Dr, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 363-3973
  2. 2
    Nadia Ali
    995 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 311, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Functional Movement Screening
ImPACT Testing
Wada Test
Functional Movement Screening
ImPACT Testing
Wada Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Endometriosis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

Sep 27, 2021
I have been seeing Dr. Ali for 2 years for gut, hormone and autoimmune issues. From our initial meeting, I knew I had a partner in health for the first time. She listens, she is brilliant, and she cares. Yes, her practice and the testing costs money and sadly it it not available to all for that reason, but relative to other functional medicine doctors she is very reasonable and worth every penny.
Martha — Sep 27, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nadia Ali, MD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nadia Ali, MD.

About Dr. Nadia Ali, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124212915
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nadia Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ali speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

