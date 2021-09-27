Dr. Nadia Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- PA
- Malvern
- Dr. Nadia Ali, MD
Dr. Nadia Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadia Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Lindenwood Dr, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 363-3973
-
2
Nadia Ali995 Old Eagle School Rd Ste 311, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases of the Nervous System
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Carotid Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Depression
- View other providers who treat Depressive Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Generalized Anxiety Disorder
- View other providers who treat Generalized Obesity
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat High Cholesterol
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hormone Imbalance
- View other providers who treat Hot Flashes
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat IBS Associated With Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat IBS Associated With Pain Disorders
- View other providers who treat IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Conditions
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Nutritional Counseling
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Stress
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ali?
I have been seeing Dr. Ali for 2 years for gut, hormone and autoimmune issues. From our initial meeting, I knew I had a partner in health for the first time. She listens, she is brilliant, and she cares. Yes, her practice and the testing costs money and sadly it it not available to all for that reason, but relative to other functional medicine doctors she is very reasonable and worth every penny.
About Dr. Nadia Ali, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
- 1124212915
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.