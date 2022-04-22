Overview

Dr. Nadezhda Shagumova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shagumova works at Fradlis Medicine PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Cramp, Chronic Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.