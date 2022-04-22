Dr. Nadezhda Shagumova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shagumova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadezhda Shagumova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadezhda Shagumova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Shagumova works at
Locations
-
1
Fradlis Medicine PC2829 Ocean Pkwy Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 616-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shagumova?
One of the best
About Dr. Nadezhda Shagumova, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1255309761
Education & Certifications
- ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shagumova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shagumova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shagumova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shagumova works at
Dr. Shagumova has seen patients for Limb Cramp, Chronic Pain and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shagumova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shagumova speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shagumova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shagumova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shagumova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shagumova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.