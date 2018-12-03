Overview

Dr. Nadereh Tafreshi-Darabi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MASHHAD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Tafreshi-Darabi works at ADVANCED URGENT CARE OF BEVERLY HILLS in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.