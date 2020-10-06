Overview

Dr. Nadereh Behnam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Behnam works at WAYNE OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.