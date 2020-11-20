Dr. Nader Warra, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Warra, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Associates in Neurology27555 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 478-5512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
On my first visit with Dr. Warra, I found him to be immediately kind and thorough. He listened and asked follow up questions without rushing through my appointment. He scheduled some tests for me. Then we had a follow up phone call after all my test results were in. He took his time explaining and listening. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Warra!
- Neurology
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Warra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warra has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Warra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.