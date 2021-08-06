Dr. Sawiris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader Sawiris, MD
Dr. Nader Sawiris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Azusa, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Azusa Pain Mgmt.830 S Citrus Ave Ste 201, Azusa, CA 91702 Directions (626) 974-1441
Harry M Koslowski MD3599 University Blvd S Ste 601, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 367-0707
Synovation Medical Group10565 Civic Center Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 985-2211
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
He is very thorough. And he was enormously helpful to me. Great doctor!
About Dr. Nader Sawiris, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Sawiris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawiris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawiris has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawiris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sawiris speaks Arabic.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawiris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawiris.
