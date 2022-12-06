Dr. Nader Nassif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nassif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Nassif, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nader Nassif, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Dr. Nassif works at
Locations
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring physician not satisfied for just doing his job but following up and responding to any request for advice very promptly
About Dr. Nader Nassif, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629262183
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Washington University School of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- University Of California, Irvine
- Orthopedic Surgery
