Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD
Overview
Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Retina Consultants560 Rinehart Rd Ste 110, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (863) 682-7474
Florida Retina Consultants35788 State Road 54 Ste 102, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 Directions (863) 682-7474
Florida Retina Consultants2202 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 682-7474Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Consultants400 Avenue K SE Ste A, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (877) 245-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had floaters in both eyes for years ,which interfered with my daily life , now all my floaters are gone and my vision is back to 20/20. He did a great job. Friendly, courteous a pleasure to be treated by the entire staff.
About Dr. Nader Moinfar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1740206028
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- Georgetown University
