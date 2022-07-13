Dr. Nader Mirhoseni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirhoseni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Mirhoseni, MD
Overview
Dr. Nader Mirhoseni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Shahram Javaheri MD Inc.26691 Plaza Ste 150, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Afshin A. Mashoof M.d. Inc.26921 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 100, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Dr. over 10 years and recently performed my colonoscopy. I met him when I was in he ER very sick.....he saved my life. Great bedside manner and explains things to me thoroughly. Office staff very nice and friendly and clean. I drive far to see him.
About Dr. Nader Mirhoseni, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1588645964
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirhoseni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirhoseni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirhoseni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirhoseni has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Abdominal Pain and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirhoseni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirhoseni speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirhoseni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirhoseni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirhoseni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirhoseni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.