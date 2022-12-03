Dr. Nader Kasim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Kasim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nader Kasim, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University (COM)|Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.
Helen Devos Children's Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Center35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus at North Muskegon2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Amazing. We felt very comfortable and at ease during the whole appt and after when I had concerns from test results.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1972893527
- University Of Tennessee Health
- Peyton Manning Children's Hospital|St Vincents Hosp
- Peyton Manning Children's Hospital
- Northeast Ohio Medical University (COM)|Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kasim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kasim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kasim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasim has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasim.
