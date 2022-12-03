Overview

Dr. Nader Kasim, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University (COM)|Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.



Dr. Kasim works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurosurgery) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Muskegon, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Short Stature and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.