Dr. Nader Kashani, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nader Kashani, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Kashani works at Eisenhower Hematology/Oncology Specialists in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Rancho Mirage Professional Plaza
    40075 Bob Hope Dr Ste A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 341-3688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2021
    Deeply personable, compassionate & filled with knowledge. There are several high rated oncologist in the area. However, Dr Kashani is just a step above all others. He has reached out & called from his office just to follow-up on my wife + his car & his home (off-hours)! We have had early challenges within our current Cover CA (gap) plan but moving to a true insurer in just a few weeks. Highly Praised Highly KNowledgable & HIGHLY Recommended if you have the unfortunate need for high quality oncology care, Thank You Doctor rjh
    Patient Spouse — Jul 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nader Kashani, MD
    About Dr. Nader Kashani, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285793893
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lac/Usc Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
