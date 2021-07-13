Dr. Nader Kashani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kashani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Kashani, MD
Overview
Dr. Nader Kashani, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Rancho Mirage Professional Plaza40075 Bob Hope Dr Ste A, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-3688
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Deeply personable, compassionate & filled with knowledge. There are several high rated oncologist in the area. However, Dr Kashani is just a step above all others. He has reached out & called from his office just to follow-up on my wife + his car & his home (off-hours)! We have had early challenges within our current Cover CA (gap) plan but moving to a true insurer in just a few weeks. Highly Praised Highly KNowledgable & HIGHLY Recommended if you have the unfortunate need for high quality oncology care, Thank You Doctor rjh
About Dr. Nader Kashani, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1285793893
Education & Certifications
- Lac/Usc Sch Med
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Medical Oncology
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashani.
