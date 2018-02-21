Overview

Dr. Nader Hanna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at University Of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.