Overview

Dr. Nader Fahimi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Fahimi works at Elite Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Riverdale, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

