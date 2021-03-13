Dr. Nader Eldika, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldika is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Eldika, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nader Eldika, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Saint Joseph University School Of Medicine, Beirut, Lebanon and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Eldika works at
Locations
-
1
Heartland Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine2600 N Woodlawn Blvd Ste A, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 745-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eldika?
Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Eldika. He is excellent...was very kind and attentive to my elderly mother, whom I took to see him, taking special pains with her because she is nearly stone deaf. He listened to her and made no attempt to rush her, addressed all her questions, and took a follow-up call from her later when she remembered a few things she had wanted to ask him, but had forgotten when in his office. He is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Nader Eldika, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Arabic and French
- 1033231006
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tn
- Saint Joseph University School Of Medicine, Beirut, Lebanon
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eldika has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eldika accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eldika has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eldika works at
Dr. Eldika has seen patients for Emphysema, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldika on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eldika speaks Arabic and French.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Eldika. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eldika.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eldika, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eldika appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.