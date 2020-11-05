Dr. Dbouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nader Dbouk, MD
Overview
Dr. Nader Dbouk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.
Locations
Conyers1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 120, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 745-3033
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1720, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 253-6824
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was knowledgeable, and efficient! This was a telehealth visit, not in person.
About Dr. Nader Dbouk, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Alabama Medical Center
- Uab Hospital
- American University of Beirut
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
