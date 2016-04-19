Dr. Nader Dakak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dakak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nader Dakak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nader Dakak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with UM Capital Region Medical Center and Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Dakak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gladys Spellman Specialty Hospital and Nursing Center3001 Hospital Dr, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dakak?
Excellent experiences. He takes time with me and I don't feel like I'm being rushed through and out. He listens and explains things.
About Dr. Nader Dakak, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hebrew
- 1457332652
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Rothsild U Hosp/Technion|Rothsild University Hosp/Technion
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dakak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dakak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dakak works at
Dr. Dakak has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dakak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dakak speaks Arabic and Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dakak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dakak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dakak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dakak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.