Dr. Nader Dahdaleh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Center for Spine Health at Northwestern Memorial Hospital - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1450, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7746
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
SINCE MY SURGERY MY NECK FEELS GREAT SO MFAR NO MORE PAIN, THNAK YOU DR. DAHDALEH YOU ARE A LIFE SAVER.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Dahdaleh has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahdaleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
