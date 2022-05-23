Overview

Dr. Nader Abdelsayed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with White Memorial Medical Center



Dr. Abdelsayed works at Dr. Nader and Associates OB/GYN in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.