Overview

Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Pirani works at Silverstate Foot and Ankle in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.