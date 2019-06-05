Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Pirani works at
Locations
Las Vegas Vascular & Interventional Specialists9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 703-4340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, takes his time to explain things. Great bedside manner. Trying to work a miracle with my step mom!
About Dr. Nadeer Pirani, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891907085
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pirani has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pirani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
