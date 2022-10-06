See All Ophthalmologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Vaidya works at Retina Orange County in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RetinaOC
    16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 385, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 732-0201
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Absolute Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Adult Vitelliform Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Secondary Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Snowflake Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sorsby's Fundus Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stargardt Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Stargardt Disease, Type 3 Chevron Icon
Stargardt Disease, Type 4 Chevron Icon
Stargardt's Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid-Induced Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Stickler Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Toxocariasis (Ocular Larva Migrans) Chevron Icon
Toxoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Tuberculous Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveal Diseases Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Uveitic Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinochoroidopathy Dominant Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wagner-Stickler Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Vaidya is an exceptional retinal ophthalmologist. He has the best and newest equipment and I've never had a more comprehensive consultation. Dr. Vaidya uses computer-generated visuals while explaining every detail of each eye. I've never encountered such an informative and easy to speak with doctor. Am grateful that I am now one of Dr. Vaidya's patients.
    Janice K — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1578616520
    Education & Certifications

    • Vitreoretinal Foundation Eye Specialty Group
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    • Harvard
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaidya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaidya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaidya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaidya works at Retina Orange County in Irvine, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vaidya’s profile.

    Dr. Vaidya has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaidya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaidya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaidya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaidya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaidya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

