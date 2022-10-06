Overview

Dr. Nadeem Vaidya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Mission Hospital - Laguna Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Vaidya works at Retina Orange County in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.