Dr. Nadeem Shahid, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Shahid, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA.
Locations
Southern Westchester Pediatrics105 Stevens Ave Ste 306, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 863-0056
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in town , listens to you , explains well , easily reachable via phone.
About Dr. Nadeem Shahid, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Family Practice
