Dr. Nadeem Rahman, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Rahman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Agnes Care - Urology1379 E Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-8765
California Urology782 Medical Center Dr E Ste 311, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 431-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Staff there are wonderful and respectful. For my experience, they go the extra mile to make sure I'm well taken care of. Dr. Raham is and was, knowledgeable, respectful and explained everything to me. He answered all of my questions and was respectful and understanding. Dr. Raham is a top Urologist in his field. Those who have to wait to see him is well worth the wait. I see a lot of bad reviews about Dr. Rahman's staff and about him. Well, all I can say is, if you have to wait to see him, let me tell you he's well worth the wait. If you find that waiting to see Dr. Raham is not in your cards, then you don't understand the work he has to do. Dr. Raham may be with a patient that needs extra care or he may be giving someone the results of tests, and just needs that little bit of extra time to make sure the patient or a loved one gets all the information needed to make sure his patient is well taken care of. Remember that you're not the only one, Have consideration and patience.
About Dr. Nadeem Rahman, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1467426478
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Med Center
- Ucsf Med Center
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rahman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
