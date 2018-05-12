Overview

Dr. Nadeem Qurashi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Matagorda Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.