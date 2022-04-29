See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Toledo, OH
Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Moghal works at Comprehensive Center Pain Mgmt in Toledo, OH with other offices in Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Comprehensive Center Pain Mgmt
    3400 Meijer Dr, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-1370
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:45pm
    Tpsrx LLC
    7053 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-1370
    Promedica Northwest Ohio Cardiology Consultants LLC
    501 Van Buren St Ste 206, Fostoria, OH 44830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 436-6765
    West Central Surgical Center LLC
    7055 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 843-1370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 29, 2022
    Dr Moghal clearly cares & is kind , skillful , & really listens to my concerns and converses with me about what the next best step to work on should be . My neurosurgeon sent me to him to manage my back , neck , legs , sciatica & spine issues etc , since surgery would be last resort, in order to keep from having more invasive surgeries. So at my 1st Appt with Dr Moghal , I spoke with him about how horrible my pain level was most of the time, Acetaminophen didn't touch it , 800 IB barely touched it & I explained that I didn't want to keep taking IB which barely took the edge off or any other pain reliever ! Dr Moghal really listened !!! He explained the procedures that could take my pain levels down & make it more bearable. He said periodically I would need another procedure to maintain it. For 2 years now , thanks to Dr Moghal ,Kelly his nurse, the rest of the team & our Creator for giving Dr Moghal his skills & his kind heart & guiding him , I am in the best of care!
    About Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376529578
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moghal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moghal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moghal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moghal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

