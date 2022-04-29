Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moghal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Moghal works at
Locations
1
Comprehensive Center Pain Mgmt3400 Meijer Dr, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-1370Monday7:30am - 5:45pmTuesday7:30am - 5:45pmWednesday7:30am - 1:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:45pmFriday7:30am - 5:45pm
2
Tpsrx LLC7053 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-1370
3
Promedica Northwest Ohio Cardiology Consultants LLC501 Van Buren St Ste 206, Fostoria, OH 44830 Directions (419) 436-6765
4
West Central Surgical Center LLC7055 W Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43617 Directions (419) 843-1370
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moghal clearly cares & is kind , skillful , & really listens to my concerns and converses with me about what the next best step to work on should be . My neurosurgeon sent me to him to manage my back , neck , legs , sciatica & spine issues etc , since surgery would be last resort, in order to keep from having more invasive surgeries. So at my 1st Appt with Dr Moghal , I spoke with him about how horrible my pain level was most of the time, Acetaminophen didn't touch it , 800 IB barely touched it & I explained that I didn't want to keep taking IB which barely took the edge off or any other pain reliever ! Dr Moghal really listened !!! He explained the procedures that could take my pain levels down & make it more bearable. He said periodically I would need another procedure to maintain it. For 2 years now , thanks to Dr Moghal ,Kelly his nurse, the rest of the team & our Creator for giving Dr Moghal his skills & his kind heart & guiding him , I am in the best of care!
About Dr. Nadeem Moghal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moghal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moghal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moghal has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moghal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Moghal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moghal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moghal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moghal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.