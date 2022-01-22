Dr. Nadeem Kolia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Kolia, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Kolia, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Locations
Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nadeem Kolia is a great ENT surgeon and doctor. I had a long 5 hour nasal surgery and in 2 weeks I can breathe, sleep, no more pain in the nose… I got my quality of life back! Thank you a thousand times Dr Kolia! If you need an ENT surgery - this is your best choice! Calm, thinking, knowledgeable, attentive, responsible. God Bless you Doctor!
About Dr. Nadeem Kolia, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1144647587
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolia accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kolia using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.