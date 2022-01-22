See All Otolaryngologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Nadeem Kolia, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nadeem Kolia, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Kolia works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees
    6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Hearing Screening
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nadeem Kolia, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1144647587
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.