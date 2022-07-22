Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Chester, VA. They completed their fellowship with Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Interventional Pain & Spine Specialists12230 Branders Creek Dr, Chester, VA 23831 Directions (804) 430-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Southside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Having complicated health issues, I am truly thankful for this team!!
About Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Hindi, Persian, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No|Sentara Norfolk General Hospital|Sentara Norfolk Genl Hospital|Sentara Norfolk Genl Hospital
- Charity Hospital and Med Center Of La At No|Charity Hospital and Med Center Of La At No|Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No|Charity Hospital and Medical Center of La At No
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Coccygeal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Persian, Spanish and Urdu.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.