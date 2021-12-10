Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Robert Lafsky MD PC44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4708
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been searching for a new Gastroenterologist for a few weeks when a friend of mine recommended Dr. Khan. I called Dr. Khan's office and was told that he was really booked. I took an appointment and waited my turn. The wait was well worth it. On my first appointment, we went over my health history and my gastroenterology-related issues. Dr. Khan gave me an order to have an upper endoscopy performed which was completed on 12/09/2021. I am very happy with Dr. Khan and his bedside manner. I feel very fortunate to have become one of his patients.
About Dr. Nadeem Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396708392
Education & Certifications
- New York College at Westchester Medical Center
- King Edward Medical College
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
