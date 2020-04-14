See All Neurologists in Maplewood, MN
Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD

Neurology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.

Dr. Iqbal works at Neurological Associates of Saint Paul, PA in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthony Windebank, MD
Dr. Anthony Windebank, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Gesina Keating, MD
Dr. Gesina Keating, MD
6 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Brian Lundstrom, MD
Dr. Brian Lundstrom, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood
    1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 221-9051
  2. 2
    Neurological Associates of Saint Paul, PA
    255 Smith Ave N Ste 201, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 221-9051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Myopathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Storage Myopathy Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metabolic Myopathies Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?

    Apr 14, 2020
    Dr Iqbal has been treating my seizure disorder for over 6 years, and is highly competent, and listens to my concerns during every visit and patiently explains and answers my questions. I would recommend him to anyone who may or may think they have a neurological disorder.
    — Apr 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iqbal to family and friends

    Dr. Iqbal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iqbal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD.

    About Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285626036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med College Virginia Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College Virginia Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Iqbal speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.