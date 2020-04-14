Overview

Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.



Dr. Iqbal works at Neurological Associates of Saint Paul, PA in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.