Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Locations
M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 221-9051
Neurological Associates of Saint Paul, PA255 Smith Ave N Ste 201, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 221-9051
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Iqbal has been treating my seizure disorder for over 6 years, and is highly competent, and listens to my concerns during every visit and patiently explains and answers my questions. I would recommend him to anyone who may or may think they have a neurological disorder.
About Dr. Nadeem Iqbal, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1285626036
Education & Certifications
- Med College Virginia Hospitals
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Punjabi and Urdu.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.