Overview

Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Ikhlaque works at Texas Breast Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.