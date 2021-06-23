Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ikhlaque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Ikhlaque works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists8111 S Emerson Avenue Cancer Ctr Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 859-5252
-
2
Franciscan Health Indianapolis8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-1325
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ikhlaque?
He has replaced Dr Gill at Columbus Regional Hospital and I had my first visit with him yesterday. I was very pleased and found all his reviews were very accurate
About Dr. Nadeem Ikhlaque, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164477097
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology/Hematology - Wright State University School of Medicine Dayton, OH
- Wright State University School of Medicine Dayton, OH
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ikhlaque has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ikhlaque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ikhlaque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ikhlaque works at
Dr. Ikhlaque has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ikhlaque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ikhlaque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ikhlaque.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ikhlaque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ikhlaque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.