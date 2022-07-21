Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4200Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:30am - 8:30pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
Compassionate and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427259670
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Harvard Longwood Psychiatry
- University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.