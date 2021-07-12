Overview

Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.



Dr. Haq works at Nadeem Haq MD in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.