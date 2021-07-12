Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD
Dr. Nadeem Haq, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medical City Denton.
N. Haq MD PA3311 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 181, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 323-2020
- Medical City Denton
I have been a patient for several years and had 2 operations done be Dr. Haq! I am VERY pleased with the service I’ve received at any time!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Univ. Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Aga Khan University
Dr. Haq has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haq has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haq speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
