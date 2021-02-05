Dr. Nadeem Fatteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Fatteh, MD
Dr. Nadeem Fatteh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Horizon Eye Center1212 Augusta West Pkwy Ste A1, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 364-2040
- Doctors Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My overall experience with Dr. Fatteh was a good one. He is very thorough in his exams and considerate of any concerns that might arise. He is easy to talk to and always willing to answer any questions I have.
About Dr. Nadeem Fatteh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- U Mich Kellogg Eye Ctr
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinics
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fatteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fatteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fatteh speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatteh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatteh.
