Overview

Dr. Nadeem Faruqi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College|Rawalpindi Medical College|Sindh Medical College|Sindh Medical College and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Faruqi works at Dominion Cardiology in Petersburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.