Dr. Nadeem Dallal, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nadeem Dallal, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roeland Park, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Dallal works at Complete Care Dental in Roeland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Complete Care Dental
    5125 Roe Blvd, Roeland Park, KS 66205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 228-1567
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces
Cosmetic Dental Procedure
Dental Bridge
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces
Cosmetic Dental Procedure
Dental Bridge

Treatment frequency



ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2022
    The staff are very friendly and gentle. Dr. Dallal is the best dentist. Everything he does is top notch.
    MikeD — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Nadeem Dallal, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467481028
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Special Patient Care/ Oncology Dental Support
    Internship
    • Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
