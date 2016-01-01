Dr. Chaudhry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadeem Chaudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Chaudhry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Locations
Brooklyn Hospital121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-6920
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nadeem Chaudhry, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9.
