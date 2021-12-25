Overview

Dr. Nadeem Anwar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They completed their fellowship with Umass Memorial Med Center



Dr. Anwar works at CAMC Gastroenterology in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Viral Hepatitis and Esophageal Varices along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.