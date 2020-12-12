Overview

Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Ahmed works at SHAHED AHMED M D P C in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.