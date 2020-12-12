Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Shahed Ahmed MD PC2102 Kings Hwy, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 253-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
He inspects his patients very carefully in details until he is satisfied, then he prescribes. He is very polite. Staff behavior is also excellent.
About Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255499190
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- St Agnes Hospital Of Baltimore
- St Vincent'S Midtown Hospital
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
