Overview

Dr. Nadav Dujovny, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Dujovny works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.