Dr. Nidal Aker, MD
Overview
Dr. Nidal Aker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, IL.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2300 N Edward St Ste 3322, Decatur, IL 62526 Directions (217) 876-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a fantastic, caring doctor. Can’t say enough good things about him!
About Dr. Nidal Aker, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1083671911
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aker has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aker speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aker.
