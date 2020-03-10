Overview

Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Krnjaic works at Internal Medicine Lab Diagnstic in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.