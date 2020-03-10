Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krnjaic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Krnjaic works at
Locations
Vascular Surgery Specialist PC2601 N 3rd St Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-3122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. we got to where we greeted each other with a hug. She explained everything to we would go over labs. I just wish she took my insurance. I did leave once before but went back the next year. Again I had to switch insurance I might be back to see Dr in a year if this doesn’t work out.
About Dr. Nada Krnjaic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Croatian
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krnjaic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krnjaic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krnjaic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krnjaic works at
Dr. Krnjaic speaks Croatian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Krnjaic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krnjaic.
